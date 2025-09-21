AA Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 39,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

