AA Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 409 Deere & Company $DE

AA Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after buying an additional 1,750,163 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $571,073,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 97.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,442,000 after buying an additional 361,526 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $149,057,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,876,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,227,258,000 after buying an additional 286,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $469.99 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $387.03 and a 12-month high of $533.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.27.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

