AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

AA Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 292.2% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,869,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price target (up previously from $308.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.67.

NYSE:SAP opened at $267.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.42. The company has a market cap of $328.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $217.51 and a fifty-two week high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.26%.The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

