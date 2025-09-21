AA Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

AA Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 281.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7%

CVS Health stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 74.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.