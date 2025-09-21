AA Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,382 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

AA Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 88,597 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,698,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,705,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,594,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $21.19.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.