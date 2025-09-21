857 Shares in GE Aerospace $GE Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 23,611.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,065,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,959,000 after buying an additional 5,044,632 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,075,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

GE opened at $301.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $303.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.10.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

