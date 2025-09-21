682,740 Shares in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. $ARLP Acquired by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 682,740 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,847,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,098,619 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,250,000 after buying an additional 142,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 555,667 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,190,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 494,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 210,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Alliance Resource Partners Cuts Dividend

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.30%.The business had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.57 million. Analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.60%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

