67,083 Shares in iShares Europe ETF $IEV Bought by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,000. iShares Europe ETF accounts for 3.6% of Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 108,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 59,758 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of IEV stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $65.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $61.74.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

