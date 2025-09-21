6,300 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust $BOE Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Accredited Investor Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $152,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4%

BOE opened at $11.59 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.6%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.