6,300 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust $BOE Bought by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth $49,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Accredited Investor Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter valued at $152,000.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.4%
BOE opened at $11.59 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
