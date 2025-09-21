4,563 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6%
OEF stock opened at $332.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.08. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $332.72.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
