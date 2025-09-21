3,190 Shares in Amcor PLC $AMCR Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,027,000. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 146,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,765,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,506,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,640,000 after buying an additional 893,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial set a $11.00 target price on Amcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.21.

Amcor Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.67%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

