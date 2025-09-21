3,143 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Acquired by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 430,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,229,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,118,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,393,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $11,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total transaction of $1,136,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,692,231.75. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,390,030 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.10 and its 200 day moving average is $110.03. The stock has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $81.83 and a one year high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

