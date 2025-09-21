261,478 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL Purchased by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 261,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC owned 0.24% of Western Alliance Bancorporation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 91.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $104.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $209,775.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,527.69. The trade was a 9.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

WAL opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $98.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $836.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.58 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 16.39%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Free Report)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.