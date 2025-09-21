18,270 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA Acquired by Busey Bank

Busey Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $28.10 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.