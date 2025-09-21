16,000 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. $IBRX Purchased by Wealth Management Partners LLC

Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 49.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 136,400 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,344,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.30.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunityBio

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.