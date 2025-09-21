144,861 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Acquired by Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC

Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 144,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

