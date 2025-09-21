11,310 Shares in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.29 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a twelve month low of $23.98 and a twelve month high of $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 221.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

