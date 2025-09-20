YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Short Interest Up 23.1% in August

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,200,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 14,780,000 shares. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,391,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,391,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSLY opened at $9.05 on Friday. YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

