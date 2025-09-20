YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $492,000 Position in Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF $NBSD

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $722,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 283,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,451,000 after acquiring an additional 52,231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF by 10,927.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 103,702 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF by 171.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 150,830 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NBSD opened at $51.35 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92.

Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NBSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing broadly in the US fixed-income market. The fund seeks the highest available current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.