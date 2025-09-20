YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 601 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,321,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,004,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,832,000 after acquiring an additional 261,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,911,000 after acquiring an additional 972,011 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,715,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,078,000 after acquiring an additional 518,772 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.37. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $50.67 and a 12 month high of $73.40.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

