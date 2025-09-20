YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $60.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $65.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.55.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

