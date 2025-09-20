YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,367,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,654,222,000 after buying an additional 2,157,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 17,829,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,064 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,819,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,214,285,000 after acquiring an additional 450,695 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,549,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,083,815,000 after acquiring an additional 466,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,413,139 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,185 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AMD opened at $157.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.42 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.14.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,505 shares in the company, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

