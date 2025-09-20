YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,626 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 64 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.53. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.