Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases New Shares in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 2,023.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 37.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 147.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $571,170.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,277 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,388.03. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,128,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $200.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average is $155.22. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.70 and a 1 year high of $201.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. MasTec’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $181.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MasTec

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.