Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $214,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $172.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

