Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 4,297 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Windsor Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $78.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

