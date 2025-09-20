Weybosset Research & Management LLC Invests $280,000 in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. $AZ

Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $906,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

AZ opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.43. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $12.36.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions ( NASDAQ:AZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions had a negative net margin of 479.28% and a negative return on equity of 187.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Profile

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

