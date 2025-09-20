Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Eagle Materials accounts for approximately 2.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 234.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $4,770,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP opened at $231.05 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.17.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXP. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.78.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

