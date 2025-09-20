Weybosset Research & Management LLC Has $11.94 Million Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the quarter. New York Times comprises 4.1% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth $2,742,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 331.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 128,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 98,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $330,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,778.80. This represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,543.72. This trade represents a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.98. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.22 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

