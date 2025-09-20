Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Wedmont Private Capital cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,188.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Cloudflare by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 38,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.3%

Cloudflare stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of -665.82 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Activity

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $6,859,825.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,351,063.50. This represents a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $9,669,038.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,364,295.54. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 665,738 shares of company stock worth $131,968,542. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NET. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.28.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

