Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,501. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.58.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $108.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

