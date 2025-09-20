Wedmont Private Capital Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $5,155,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PYPL opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.85 and a 12 month high of $93.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $265,282.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.