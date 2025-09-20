Wedmont Private Capital Has $623,000 Stock Position in The Kroger Co. $KR

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kroger were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 26,814 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $1,890,387.00. Following the sale, the director owned 99,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,989,581.50. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

KR stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

