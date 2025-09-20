Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,181 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 590.9% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2%

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $63.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

