Wedmont Private Capital Buys 245 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,505,367,000 after purchasing an additional 925,674 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 63.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,144,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,286 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,301,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,609,000 after purchasing an additional 220,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,714,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,414,000 after acquiring an additional 186,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $172.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

