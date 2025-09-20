Wedmont Private Capital Buys 192 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total transaction of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $277.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.07. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.62 and a 1-year high of $280.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

