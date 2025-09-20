Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,252 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $208.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.71, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.52. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $144.15 and a one year high of $210.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.39.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 37,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,199,564.80. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 568,622 shares of company stock valued at $106,468,778. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

