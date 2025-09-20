Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $28,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in CME Group by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 612.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $298.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.60.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $261.53 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.38 and a 52-week high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.98 and a 200-day moving average of $270.58.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,463.64. This represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

