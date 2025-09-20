Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 8,640 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Donaldson worth $26,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 27.5% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 878,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,130,000 after acquiring an additional 189,580 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 22.5% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 162.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 78.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $81.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $83.31. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $980.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 31,900 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $2,550,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,226.80. The trade was a 52.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Becker sold 18,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $1,511,635.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,647,942.95. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,129,264. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.