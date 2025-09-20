Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $42.92 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $42,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McMill Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. McMill Wealth Management now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $176.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.58 and its 200 day moving average is $157.04.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

