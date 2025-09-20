Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $35.59 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,636 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $35,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 62.9% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

XEL opened at $72.11 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

