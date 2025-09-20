Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $31.77 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 207.3% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.96.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26. The company has a market capitalization of $160.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.