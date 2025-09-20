Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $27,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 1.6%

GLTR opened at $155.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.77. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $108.71 and a 12-month high of $156.50.

abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

