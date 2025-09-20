Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF $CGCP

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,555,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $34,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,405,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,497,000 after buying an additional 3,884,005 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 5,536,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,305,000 after buying an additional 1,134,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,815,000 after buying an additional 753,524 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,859,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,099,000 after buying an additional 568,696 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,605,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,395,000 after buying an additional 453,513 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.1227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

