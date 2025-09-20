Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,715 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $41,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $292.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $295.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

