Watsco, Inc. $WSO Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB raised its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Watsco were worth $34,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,329,000 after buying an additional 180,951 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $2,588,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE WSO opened at $389.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $425.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.53. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.35 and a 1 year high of $571.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 92.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.