Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCN. Melius Research upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $174.16 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $169.36 and a 12-month high of $201.66. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.23.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.97%.The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 37.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Waste Connections by 89.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 10.0% in the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 331,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 30,136 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

