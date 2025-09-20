Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $222,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 32,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.36.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE:VMC opened at $297.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.80. Vulcan Materials Company has a 52 week low of $215.08 and a 52 week high of $302.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

