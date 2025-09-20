Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Major Shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc Sells 447,278 Shares

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 447,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $688,808.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,781,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,483,061.86. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Reprogrammed Interchange Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 22,363 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $688,780.40.

On Monday, September 15th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 20,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $656,000.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 15,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 14,240 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,184.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 23,221 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $924,195.80.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 17,500 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $637,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 22,461 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $898,440.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 20,000 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $788,000.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 22,650 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $874,290.00.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Reprogrammed Interchange Llc sold 27,730 shares of Vor Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,200.00.

Vor Biopharma Stock Down 10.4%

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 106.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 218.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58,247 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

VOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

