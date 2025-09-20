Vista Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Phillip Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.78.

JPM opened at $314.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $315.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

